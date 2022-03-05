VAULT Price Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market capitalization of $875,994.39 and $857.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.79 or 0.06681060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,474.08 or 0.99829631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00048347 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 539,942 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

