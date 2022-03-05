VeChain Price Hits $0.0504 on Major Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. VeChain has a market cap of $3.24 billion and $218.55 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VeChain has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007385 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

