Veil Trading Down 13.5% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $823,533.44 and approximately $396.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,441.57 or 1.00001868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00079021 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00228558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00140719 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011866 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00278838 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00030667 BTC.

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

