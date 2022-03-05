Velas (VLX) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $504.41 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002279 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004343 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000227 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,270,448,621 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.