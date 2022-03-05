Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3,358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 415,963 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,956,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 199,387 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

