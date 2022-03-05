Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 301,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

VNTR opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $216.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.86. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $3,181,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $2,797,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3,358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 415,963 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,956,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 199,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

