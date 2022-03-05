Venus Price Reaches $8.84 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $107.53 million and $11.91 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $8.84 or 0.00022435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,371.85 or 0.99973820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00078870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001984 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00278045 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.