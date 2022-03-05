Venus (XVS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.91 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.84 or 0.00022435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $107.53 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,371.85 or 0.99973820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00078870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001984 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00278045 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

