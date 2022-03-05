Verge Achieves Market Cap of $157.55 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $157.55 million and $3.24 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00266355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001454 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,499,080,588 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.