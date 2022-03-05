VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $300,759.15 and approximately $275.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,394.04 or 1.00036145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00079587 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022439 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001985 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013316 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,715,437 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

