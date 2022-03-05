Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Verint Systems accounts for approximately 4.0% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Verint Systems worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 59,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

