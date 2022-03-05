Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.11. 26,913,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,065,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a market cap of $231.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.