Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Update

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the January 31st total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.45 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 74,136 shares of company stock worth $55,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 382,198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

