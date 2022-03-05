Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ VRCA opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $224.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.05.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.
