Vesper (VSP) Price Hits $1.99 on Major Exchanges

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $17.21 million and approximately $123,070.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00005088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.52 or 0.06705288 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,159.75 or 1.00086085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,643,499 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

