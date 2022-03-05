Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.0856

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $6,098.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00264393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013694 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001446 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

