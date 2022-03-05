Viacoin (VIA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,507.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $3,507.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.04 or 0.00263010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001458 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001758 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.