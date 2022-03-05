VideoCoin Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

