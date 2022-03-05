VIG (VIG) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $508,909.71 and $78.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,498,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

