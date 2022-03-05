Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.43. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,975,579 shares of company stock valued at $51,132,277. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,794. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -231.06 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

