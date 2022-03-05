Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) will report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.11. 742,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

