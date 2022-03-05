Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.29

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.29 and traded as low as $13.75. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 105,646 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a boost from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at about $165,000.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

