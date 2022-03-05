Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Vocera Communications also reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

Shares of NYSE VCRA remained flat at $$79.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.69 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $175,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $42,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,574. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

About Vocera Communications (Get Rating)

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.