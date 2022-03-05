Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INO stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $654.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

