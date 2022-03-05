Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,702 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,704 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 125.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,252,000 after acquiring an additional 336,109 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after acquiring an additional 249,738 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $62.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $133.82.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $590,256. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

