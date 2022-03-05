Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after buying an additional 1,249,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,529,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,588,000 after buying an additional 72,701 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after buying an additional 486,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after buying an additional 845,393 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.20. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

