Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 230.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth $784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth $4,994,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth $1,140,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

