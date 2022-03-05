Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,510 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 936.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ENV opened at $73.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 305.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.48. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

