Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 38,526 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,526 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Azure Power Global worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 234,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 96,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 259,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after buying an additional 128,354 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

AZRE stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. Azure Power Global Limited has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $777.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Research analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

