VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $970.59

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 970.59 ($13.02) and traded as low as GBX 860 ($11.54). VP shares last traded at GBX 866 ($11.62), with a volume of 134 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VP shares. Peel Hunt increased their price target on VP from GBX 950 ($12.75) to GBX 1,050 ($14.09) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.58) price target on shares of VP in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £347.74 million and a PE ratio of 21.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 933.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 970.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

