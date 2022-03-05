WABnetwork Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $67,123.80 and $1.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00035450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00104195 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

