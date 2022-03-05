Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 60.8% in February

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of WAFU opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

