Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Tops $34.75 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $34.75 million and $4.73 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,588,981 coins and its circulating supply is 78,867,949 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

