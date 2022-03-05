Wanchain Market Cap Reaches $92.45 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001217 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $92.45 million and $91.54 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00196171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00026596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00347904 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00055795 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

