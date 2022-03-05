Warp Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $751,012.15 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $160.68 or 0.00407392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $751,012.15 and $203,220.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002594 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.