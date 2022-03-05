Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,827 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Washington Federal worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WAFD opened at $34.79 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.
In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.
