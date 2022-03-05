Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the January 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of WVE stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $136.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,594,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $11,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 56,576 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.