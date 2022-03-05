WAX Market Capitalization Hits $575.73 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, WAX has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $575.73 million and approximately $24.77 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,862,406,485 coins and its circulating supply is 1,964,124,573 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

