Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,757 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 42,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.14. 8,639,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,871,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.55 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

