Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 33,217,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,889,598. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $273.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

