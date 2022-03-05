Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $40.95. 75,568,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,678,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $335.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

