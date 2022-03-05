Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.64 Million in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury makes up about 1.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 2.23% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBX. Marks Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 454,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 160,326 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,744,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,653,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the third quarter worth $508,000.

Get ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury alerts:

TBX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,668. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.