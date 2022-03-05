Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 55,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.63. The company had a trading volume of 927,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,141. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

