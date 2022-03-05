Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 5,423 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.65. 29,033,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,226,344. The firm has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $159.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

