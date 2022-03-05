Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

