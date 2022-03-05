Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 401,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 864.63, a current ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

