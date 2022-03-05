WeTrust (TRST) Tops One Day Volume of $14.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $298,195.64 and $14.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00104631 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

