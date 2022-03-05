WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $413.47 million and $6.67 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044016 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015444 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004857 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC.

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

