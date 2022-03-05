WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Down 38.3% in February

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 67,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 494.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,416 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in WidePoint by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WidePoint by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 30,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WYY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,219. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $36.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

