Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,865,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $260.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.68.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

